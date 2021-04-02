Six Pakistanis stranded in Red Sea rescued

KARACHI: The six Pakistanis stranded in the Red Sea have been rescued and efforts are underway to bring them back to their homes soon, The News has learnt on Thursday.

“Thank God, they have been rescued and soon they will be with their families,” social worker Ansar Burney told The News.

Burney said this is not the issue of illegality or legality but it was basically the issue of humanity. “They are human beings and this was enough for us,” Burney said, adding, “We were not doing efforts for the lives of only six people but we were struggling for the lives of six families.”

PPP MNA Naz Baloch also raised the issue of Mehr tug boat crew in parliament on Thursday. “The minister confirmed that the crew is now safe and in Egypt,” Baloch said. “We were helpless but my father will soon with us because of the efforts of Ansar Burney Sahib,” a grateful Asadullah Khan, son of one of the seafarers, Dildar Ahmed Khan said, adding “I am extremely excited.”

However, the condition of one of the seafarers is reportedly not good and was said to be in a serious condition.