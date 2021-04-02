close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Violence over closure of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine

SEHWAN: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh took control of the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the aftermath of serious clashes between the police and the devotees over the closure of shrine on Thursday, by the provincial governmnent as part of the Covid-19 SOPs. The violent clashes left scores injured and several motorcycles burnt. A large number of devotees visited the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The zeal mounts fervently as the annual Urs is held from 18-20 Shaban.

