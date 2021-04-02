Govt to provide relief to people, says Shahzad

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) exposed the sugar mafia’s involvement in monetary fraud, speculative trade and money laundering after obtaining evidence of continued increase in sugar prices spurred through artificial shortage of the commodity.

He said the FIA unearthed solid evidence in the operations through data retrieved from digital devices belonging to the sugar mafia which showed how they controlled the prices.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Thursday, Shahzad shared the details of gambling ''Satta'' and those involved in investing in sugar mafia. He said the sugar mafia never agreed to fix the sugar ex-mill price. However, when it comes to taking subsidy, they come forward to set the ex-mill price. The sugar production process got completed within four months so its input cost should remain static but the ''Satta'' mafia fluctuated the prices in various months by forward sales and credit line.

He regretted that the sugar mafia made people hostage, so it is mandatory to take action against them. A small sugar gambler ''Sattabaz'' earned about Rs 0.5 million to one million daily and a big gambler earned Rs 30 million to 40 million daily. The sugar mafia earned about Rs 5.5 billion through gambling with an increase of single rupee in sugar price, he asserted.

Regarding the FIA action, the adviser said that 16 WhatsApp groups of more than 40 members of sugar mafia were exposed; their banking accounts were scruitnized; while their 464 personal bank accounts were traced through which transactions amounting to Rs106 billion were made. An amount of Rs320 million was frozen in those accounts, he said and added that 392 secret or ''third party accounts'' of sugar mafia also surfaced. It was revealed that the sugar mafia conspired to increase sugar prices from Rs90 per kg to Rs120 per kg through artificial shortage and ''Satta'' gambling in the month of Ramazan after which the FIA launched action against such elements. The FIA registered cases and started investigations against members of sugar gambling mafia, besides arresting some of them, he added.

He said the government is taking comprehensive measures to control sugar prices while a law Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities was introduced in Punjab under which the artificial shortage, unregulated storage, hoarding, forward sales, etc of five essential commodities including sugar, ghee, wheat, rice and cooking edible oil could be checked by the authorities concerned.

An order Punjab Sugar Supply Chain Management Bill 2021 was issued and implemented on March 25, which enabled sugar commissioners to check and control sugar supply chain, he said, adding that the purpose of administrative initiatives and legislation is to provide relief to people by controlling the prices of essential commodities. The federal government has issued a directive to provincial governments after establishing parameters to set sugar’s ex-mill price.

He highlighted that the Punjab government, on the basis of such parameters, is determining the ex-mill price after which it would be easy for the administration to manage the supply chain. To a question, he said the federal government as well as provincial governments are empowered to determine the ex-mill price but if any provincial government does not fix the ex-mill price, the federal government would itself set the ex-mill price.

To another query, Shahzad said the sugar price would remain under control as sufficient stocks of sugar are available to meet the requirement, adding that the Economic Coordination Committee allowed import of 0.5 million metric ton sugar to cope with any uncertain situation or supply shortage.

To a question, he said only court can allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to go to London, adding that she has not given any application to remove her name from the Exit Control List. "The Sharif family would not get any ‘NRO’ and they have to sort out their matter here", he said and added Maryam Nawaz’s inexperience severely damaged the PDM due to which some PML-N leaders have reservations on her leadership.

Shahzad said it is for the first time that the reports of sugar and petroleum commissions have been made public, adding that the step is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure accountability for all. The PTI government not only made the report public but also took action as per law.

The Broadsheet report would be presented in the federal cabinet’s meeting and the cabinet would decide whether to make it public or not, he concluded.