Fri Apr 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

Corona claims two more lives

National

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Some 24 more people, including a doctor, contracted coronavirus on Thursday. Two more coronavirus patients died in a hospital and the number of COVID-19 affected people had soared to 2,947. According to health department, 24 more people, including Dr Muhammad Saleem, were tested positive for the virus.

