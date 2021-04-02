Corona claims two more lives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Some 24 more people, including a doctor, contracted coronavirus on Thursday. Two more coronavirus patients died in a hospital and the number of COVID-19 affected people had soared to 2,947. According to health department, 24 more people, including Dr Muhammad Saleem, were tested positive for the virus.