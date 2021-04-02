Mobile vegetable, fruit shops open

GUJRANWALA: DC Sohail Ahmad Khawaja Thursday inaugurated Insaf Sasti mobile vegetable and fruit shops.

Talking to reporters, the DC said the initiative had been taken by the Punjab government to bring quality fruits and vegetables at the doorsteps of the citizens of Gujranwala. He said the quality vegetables and fruits would be available to citizens at Rs 10-15 less than the market rates. PHA chairman S.A Hameed, public representative Lala Asadullah Papa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anjum Riaz Sethi, Secretary DRTA Shabir Butt, Secretary Market Committee Munir Bajwa and others were also present on the occasion. The DC said Insaf Sasti mobile shops was the flagship programme of the Punjab government and the initiative would also help for a healthy competition in the market which would reduce profiteering. He said the Punjab government was taking action against profiteers to provide cheap quality goods to the people. The district administration is moving ahead with a comprehensive strategy to bring the benefits of the government policies and subsidies to the common man and also restore the writ of law in this regard.