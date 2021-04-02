close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
Man who assaulted Asian-American woman in US held

NEW YORK: A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City, police has said. Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, is the man seen on surveillance video kicking and stomping the woman near Times Square on Monday. The woman was attacked in front of an apartment building, foreign media reported on Thursday. Two lobby workers witnessed the violence but no one intervened or called 911, police said. Their union said Wednesday they told a union representative that they waited until the attacker left because he had a knife and then flagged down a police car. Elliot, who is Black, faces charges of assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

