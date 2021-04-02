close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
REUTERS
April 2, 2021

Female cop killed in Jalalabad, two cops killed in Herat blast

JALALABAD: Unidentified gunmen killed a female police officer in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad Thursday, officials said, the second deadly attack against women in the city in a week as a spate of targeted killings spreads fear in urban centres. The body of a female police officer was taken to a city hospital in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, said Gulzad Sangar, a hospital spokesman. Farid Khan, a provincial police spokesman, said two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, but didn’t provide details. “She was on the way to her job when gunmen attacked her,” he said.

