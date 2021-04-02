PTI claims PPP, PML-N hid accounts from ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s Scrutiny Committee on Thursday resumed the scrutiny of PPP and PML-N accounts and found several accounts were hidden from the Election Commission, as these were not mentioned in the Form 1.

The committee directed the two parties to respond to the report, presented by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding their party funding accounts. Talking to the media outside the Election Commission, PTI's Farrukh Habib said the SBP report had challenged these parties' Form 1, which clearly means that accounts have been hidden by the PPP and PML-N. He added the scrutiny committee had asked them about these accounts.

He pointed out that the SBP report, furnished for the scrutiny committee, showed that the PML-N had not declared 12 accounts in Form 1 and asked they must explain how these funds were received and from whom.

The PTI MNA also noted that the PML-N was not providing CNICs of seven major donors, saying that some had died and others went abroad.

“It is a legal requirement, they will have to provide the related information to the ECP,” he contended.

“It is the same trick played by Maryam Safdar that she does not own property in Pakistan, what to talk of London. It is like her trust deed, Calibri font. Maryam is a certified liar. They have been given final chance to come up with response to the SBP report,” he said. He claimed that it was concealment of facts and a flagrant violation of the law.

Likewise, he claimed that the trick of ‘receipt chairman’ of PPP had also been caught, as they also had concealed seven accounts with transaction of millions. Referring to Rs100 million funds transferred from the PPP to PPP-Parliamentarians, he said that how it was possible that one political party donated Rs100 million funds to another one. He said these accounts were also not mentioned in the Form 1. “This is how they resorted to kickbacks, TTs and money laundering and this is how fake accounts of vendors were made,” he maintained.

The PTI MNA noted that this was the reason that these two parties always ran away from scrutiny but they would not go scot-free.

He added they had tried to trap the PTI and were today trapped themselves instead.