Maryam can go abroad for treatment: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said Maryam Nawaz is not disallowed from travelling abroad as people go abroad and come back. Talking to media here on Thursday, he said if Maryam Nawaz wants to go abroad for treatment or meeting a member of the family or for any reason whatsoever, she can go. He, however, said she is not going anywhere. He said Maryam Nawaz has expertise in dealing with the selected rulers and will continue treating them as such. She will continue to play an active role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for as long as the struggle continues to oust the government.

He said the government has destroyed the country in every aspect. Inflation is at the highest peak in the history of Pakistan while people are committing suicides due to hunger, joblessness and other financial problems.