FO asks US to refrain from politicising HR issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, in line with its national legal framework and international obligations and the United States should refrain from politicising the issue.

”Instead, the international community must continue to closely monitor the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and urge India to respect its international obligations,” said the Foreign Office on Thursday while responding to criticism by US State Department in its latest Human Rights Report.

It reminded the US that instead of criticism Pakistan believes that the global human rights agenda is better served through constructive engagement and by following the principles of objectivity and non-politicisation.

While referring to the report’s findings of the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK and the culture of impunity prevailing there, the Foreign Office said this echoes the concerns of the UN human rights machinery especially the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders and others. On its part the US was reminded that Pakistan has taken a series of legislative, administrative and policy measures as well as institutional reforms have been introduced in the country with a special focus on vulnerable groups, to ensure the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all Pakistani citizens.