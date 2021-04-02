Yemen condemns attacks on IDPs camps by Houthis

ISLAMABAD: The government of Yemen has condemned the Houthis' systematic and repeated targeting of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Marib, which has intensified recently despite the international efforts to reach a ceasefire and alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Yemen.

According to the Yemen Embassy in Islamabad, the Yemeni government has warned that the Houthi militias targeting of IDPs' camps is exacerbating the humanitarian situation and causing new waves of displacements, which run counter to all efforts made to lessen the severity of the humanitarian crisis.

The embassy has reminded that most recently, the Houthi militias bombed three IDP camps in north of Marib with more than 37 artillery and missile shells, causing dozens of casualties -- the majority of whom were women and children -- and displacing 576 families.

While the Yemen government denounced the Houthi militias’ continued military aggression that undermines efforts to achieve peace in Yemen, it called on the international community to condemn the violations of Houthi militias and exert pressure to stop their aggression and violations against civilians and displaced persons.