PTI forms review board to finalise AJK poll candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday formed a 15-member board, headed by party Chairman Imran Khan, to review the recommendations of the parliamentary board, established by the Chief Organiser and finalise candidates for AJK elections.

According to the notification issued here, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Amir Mehmood Kayani and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood and Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Azam Swati and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Arshad Dad and Ali Amin Gandapur are part of the Board.

Likewise, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Usman Dar are also included in the review Board, says the PTI Central Media Department.