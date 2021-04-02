Russian foreign minister due on 6th

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Pakistan on April 6-7 where he will be holding talks with his counterpart Shah Mehmood Quershi.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the Russian Foreign Office. “Talks will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism,” the Russian Foreign Office announced. Sergey Lavrov before reaching Islamabad will be in New Delhi on April 5-6 where the Russian Foreign Office said discussions will focus on bilateral ties and the upcoming heads of states meeting.