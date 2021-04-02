Bajaur residents seek payment for shared land

KHAR: The residents of Lar Khalozo in Mamond tehsil on Thursday complained that they were not being paid for the shared land acquired for the sports complex in Bajaur.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Abdul Salam, Bakhtawar Khan, Said Khan, Roohullah Baghi and others said that the land in Lar Khalozo and Tarkho was a joint property of residents of both the villages.

They claimed that they had 40 kanals in the shared land that was acquired by the government for the construction of a sports complex but they were being paid for only eight kanals, which was an injustice with them.