Relations with India: PM calls high level meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a high-level meeting on Friday (today) with regard to relations with India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the officers concerned of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also been invited, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the level of ties with the neighbouring country would be determined after the briefing. The federal cabinet also decided to constitute its sub-committee on trade with India. The sub-committee, whose members would be decided later on, will make recommendations about trade with India.