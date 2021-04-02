close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Kashmiri freedom-fighters kill police guard of pro-India politician

April 2, 2021

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri freedom-fighters Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician here. The Kashmiri rebels opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. He said the attackers ran away with the policeman’s rifle.

Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the attack. Kumar said at least four Kashmiri rebels carried out the attack. On Monday, those fighting against Indian rule in held Kashmir fired at a municipal office in Sopore town during a meeting of local councillors. Two councillors with India’s ruling party and a police official were killed. Pro-India politicians are frequently targeted by Kashmiri freedom-fighters.

