‘TI, WEF appreciate NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that Transparency International Pakistan and World Economic Forum have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption as corruption is the root cause of all evils.

“The NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and NAB’s seven Regional Bureaus from 2018 to 2020 have recovered Rs487 billion directly and indirectly, which is a record achievement,” he said in a NAB meeting.

The NAB chairman said the NAB is committed to making Pakistan corruption free as the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. He said NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nation's Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption.