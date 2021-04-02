Raids to impose SOPs become common sight in capital markets

Islamabad: The raids by the local officials have now become a common sight in markets and bazaars where they not only impose fines but also arrest some of the people who are found not wearing face masks in violation of directives issued by the government.

The local traders and shopkeepers stated that at least a ‘fear factor' is now prevailing because whenever visitors see policemen or government officials they start bringing out face masks from their pockets and wearing them to avoid action. The officials of the Islamabad District Administration were seen in the markets and bazaars distributing face masks and urging people to follow SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Saleem Binori, a shopkeeper at Aabpara Market, said “It is good to see that the government officials are regularly visiting this market and educating people about the benefits of using face masks.”