Commission formed to settle Lower Dir, Bajaur land dispute

MINGORA: A high level meeting of officials of Lower Dir and Bajaur was held at the office of commissioner Malakand division and discussed matters pertaining to boundary demarcation between the two districts in Saidu Sharif on Thursday

Commissioner Malakand Zaheerul Islam presided the meeting. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Aon Haider, District Police Officer Shahzada Kokab Farooq, DPO Lower Dir Liaqat Ali and other officials from the two district attended the meeting.

The participants after thorough discussion decided to constitute a commission headed by additional commissioner Malakand division for resolving the land dispute and the boundary issue between the two districts. The commission would complete all working arrangements for settlement of the issues with 10 days and present a comprehensive report to the commissioner Malakand division in a meeting to be held on April 13.