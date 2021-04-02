Covid-19 kills one, infects 104 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A patient died of Covid-19 while 104 more tested positive for viral infection in the district on Thursday. With the new casualty, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 72 in the district. Said Akbar, 85, a resident of Dag Ismailkhel, who was infected by Covid-19 died while battling for life at a hospital.

Sources said that 90 percent of beds at the Qazi Medical Complex were occupied by the patients infected by coronavirus. They said that there will be a shortage of beds at the hospital if the patients' inflow continued in the same momentum.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. He said that more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,602. He said that 2,778 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 752 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.