Jobs for children: Widows of police martyrs announce to join protest

PESHAWAR: Widows of police officials, who died during their services, also announced to join their sons’ protest from April 6 if the government failed to accept their demands.

The widows of police officials visited their children on Thursday, who continued to protest outside Peshawar Press Club on 64th consecutive day. Sitting under the banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the heirs of police martyrs demanded appointment on police son quota. At their protest camp, they said they apprised authorities concerned regarding their problems but nothing practical was done for them.

The mothers said they would join their sons in protest and would come out on roads from Tuesday and the responsibility of all the consequences would rest on the government.

They said their husbands had rendered sacrifices and served the police department from 30 to 40 years but their sons were protesting on roads and the government has adopted silence over their miseries.