Mansehra to get water rescue service

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said the government would expand the Rescue 1122 service and four more sub-stations would be established at the tehsil headquarters in the district.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants to expand the Rescue 1122 coverage to more areas,” he told the employees of Rescue 1122 during his visit here on Thursday.

He visited the Rescue 1122 offices and inspected the ambulances, fire tenders and other equipment.

The special assistant said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wanted to provide emergency services to every citizen across the province and was taking measures for that.

“The government is considering establishing a water rescue squad in Mansehra and its four sub-stations in Oghi, Balakot, Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal to extend the service to the areas still going without Rescue 1122 services,” Bangash added.

The district emergency officer Hafizur Rehman briefed Bangash and said they needed the water rescue squad on an emergency basis as tourists and locals recently drowned in Kunhar River and they had to move the divers from other stations in the province.

“If the government approves the water rescue squad the fatalities caused by the drowning and water-related mishaps could be brought down in the district drastically,” said the official.

Kamran Bangash also visited the Higher Education Department’s under- construction library and reviewed the work.