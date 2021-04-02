Bajaur residents seek payment for shared land

KHAR: The residents of Lar Khalozo in Mamond tehsil on Thursday complained that they were not being paid for the shared land acquired for the sports complex in Bajaur.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Abdul Salam, Bakhtawar Khan, Said Khan, Roohullah Baghi and others said that the land in Lar Khalozo and Tarkho was a joint property of residents of both the villages.

They claimed that they had 40 kanals in the shared land that was acquired by the government for the construction of a sports complex but they were being paid for only eight kanals, which was an injustice with them.

The residents said that Maliks of the area in connivance with a manager of a government bank in Khar had transferred the money to accounts of their rivals in another bank despite the stay order by the Peshawar High court. They appealed to prime minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister to take notice of the issue or else they would go to any extent for their rights. The elders said the government would be responsible if any untoward incident happened.