Man, son sentenced to death over murder

MARDAN: A local court on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a man and his son for stabbing to death his wife.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmad awarded the death sentence to Zulfiqar, son of Abdul Ghaffar, and Abdul Ghafar, son of Sadatullah, residents of Toru in Mardan district, after the prosecution proved the charges against the accused.

Zulfiqar and Abdul Ghafar were convicted under Section 302(b) of the PPC and sentenced to death for killing Nighat.

The convicts would have to pay as well compensation of Rs10,00,000/- each to the legal heirs (minor son and daughter) of the deceased.

The complainant, Mst. Nighat, wife of Abdul Ghafar, in an injured condition had reported to the local police on 01.11.2018 at the DHQ Hospital in Mardan that she along with her kids was asleep in her house when her husband, Abdul Ghafar, along with Zulfiqar, son of Abdul Ghafar (her step-son), armed with knives started inflicting blows on her.

She had disclosed that the occurrence had also been witnessed by her children. The motive for the crime was stated to be a domestic dispute. The woman had charged Abdul Ghafar and Zulfiqar for the offence.