IGP meets families of four slain youths

BANNU: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday visited Bannu and met the family members of the four slain youth and a girl child who was murdered after being kidnapped.

The IGP first presided over a meeting at the office of Bannu commissioner. DIG, Commander 116 Brigade, deputy commissioner and Bannu district police officer attended the meeting.

The IGP was given a detailed presentation on the Janikhel incident where bodies of four teenagers were found days after they had gone missing. The murder had sparked protests as the relatives of the deceased had refused to bury the dead. The issue was resolved later as a result of an agreement. Later, the IGP met the family members of the slain youths and local elders in the Bannu Jirga Hall.

The IGP expressed deep grief over the losses of precious human lives in the tragic incident of Janikhel and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Sanaullah Abbasi assured that the agreement reached between the government and the people of Janikhel would be implemented in letter and spirit. The IGP disclosed that the establishment of police station in the Janikhel has been approved for which land had also been acquired, adding the local people would be recruited in police.

He said the Levies and Khassadars who were previously posted in the area would be deputed in Janikhel so as to maintain the acquaintance between them.

The members of the jirga thanked the IGP for his commitment to solving their problems and assured their full support and cooperation in stamping out terrorists and anti-social elements from the area.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah Abbasi also visited the house of Hareem Fatima, a child who was brutally murdered after kidnapping.