2 women among 4 killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Four persons, including two women, were killed in different incidents in the district on Thursday.

In the first incident, a youth identified as Abu-Bakr was allegedly shot dead by Pir Nawab during a scuffle at the taxi stand in Sherin Kotay near here. Zard Ali, father of slain Abu-Bakr, told the police that they had a dispute over money with a taxi driver Zeeshan. He said that cab drivers union president Pir Nawab interfered and shot dead his son Abu-Bakr. The complainant said that both the accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

A youth identified as Bilal committed suicide in Pabbi Town. Wazir Muhammad, father of Bilal, told the police that he was present in his home when his son picked up pistol shot himself injured.

He said that he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a woman was crushed to death on the Grand Trunk Road.

Nasimullah in injured condition told the police that he along with her aunt was going to Banda Nabi from Kandi Tazadin on a motorcycle when struck by a car. He said that they fell down from the bike and in the meantime a speeding dumper truck crushed his aunt Shafaat Bibi.

In another incident, a man allegedly shot dead his sister over an honour issue in the limits of Nowshera Cantt Police Station.