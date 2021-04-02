Maddison return gives Leicester pep in their step

LONDON: James Maddison will be back in Leicester’s squad for Saturday’s clash against Manchester City as Brendan Rodgers’ men battle to secure a top-four finish.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been sidelined with a hip injury since late February but returned to full training during the international window.

“It’s great news for us,” Rodgers said on Thursday. “Clearly he’s not 100 percent match fit but in terms of his football fitness he looks great.

“In the last few weeks he’s been working with the players we’ve had available and he’s stepped that up.”

The England international’s return will offer Rodgers a significant extra option at a time when Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have combined well in attack.

The Northern Irishman would not be drawn on Maddison’s likely role in a match in which he expects Leicester to see limited amounts of the ball.

“The most important thing is his availability,” Rodgers said. “Then we look at what strategy we use. Ayoze (Perez) has been outstanding in the last few games in a role that suits his strength and running and also the mindset.”