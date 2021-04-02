Hotel construction, NCA lease discussed

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab has insisted on the construction of a five-star hotel next to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and also raised the issues of NCA’s lease with the Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

However, the PCB showed its reservations and opposed the construction of a hotel at the LCCA ground.

The discussion on the hotel construction and lease of NCA was held in a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided the meeting which was also attended by PCB’s senior General Manager Col (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, PCB Consultant Abdul Ghafoor Bhatti, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, SBP Consultant Law Ikram Bari Saleemi and other officials.

PCB has expressed its reservations about the proposed construction of a five-star hotel near LCCA ground, but it has no objection to construction of the hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“The construction of a five-star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex will not only help a lot in promoting the game of cricket but also resolve the traffic and security issues during international cricket and other world level sports events," Arshad said. "Then we will be able to conduct international cricket and other sports events by just closing our two main gates,” he added.