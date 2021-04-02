Brathwaite signs for Gloucestershire

LONDON: West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has joined Gloucestershire for the first eight matches of this season’s County Championship, the club announced on Thursday.

The opening batsman, who replaced Jason Holder as red-ball skipper of the Windies last month, will head to Britain at the end of his country’s ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to finish on Friday.

He could make his Gloucestershire debut in their championship opener against Surrey next week but it is more likely that he will make his bow for the county in their match against Somerset, starting on April 15.