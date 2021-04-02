Babar wants to emulate leading teams’ power-hitting prowess

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam Thursday said that he wanted to emulate power-hitting prowess of the leading teams while going into the One-Day series against South Africa, saying that his team would be targeting requirements of the modern day cricket in the run up to the World Cup 2023.

In a virtual chat with Pakistani journalists, Babar said the team members were well aware of the status of the game after the past few years.

“We have realised that the approach towards modern day cricket has changed altogether in the recent past as at present you need big targets to achieve. We are targeting the three-match ODI series against South Africa with the same approach. I know that leading teams are setting high standards in the 50-overs-a-side matches. We have got the required firepower to achieve or set such high targets. Every cricketer knows about the modern day cricket’s requirements and the contributions the team wanted from him. In practice matches, we set our goals and gave targets to top batsmen.”

Babar added that it was very important for the top-order to set the momentum and stay at the crease till the end. “If one of top-order batsmen stays till the end, it becomes easier to achieve a big target. I have complete faith in my bowling line-up that is capable of restricting the best batsmen to a low total. Shaheen, Hasnain, Harris, and Hasan all have the ability to take wickets.”

Babar also rued lack of opportunities to play One-Day cricket since the last World Cup two years back. “We did not get a chance to play regular One-Day cricket since the World Cup. A few opportunities came our way and we tried to make the best use of these chances.”

The ODI captain said he was making all-out efforts to prepare a unit capable of facing tough challenges anywhere in the world.

“Keeping in mind the next World Cup to be held in 2023 we want to achieve some of the targets set for this period prior to start of the mega event.”

Babar also rated South Africa as a team capable of playing top-class cricket at home.

“When it comes to playing at home, South Africa are second to none. Yet I believe we have the required strength and backup to match them in all departments of the game.”

Babar declared Hasan Ali fit and ready for the One-Day series.

“He is ready to become part of the team. However, we are yet to select the final XI for the opening match. Once we get complete knowledge of the playing surface we will be in a position to finalise the team.”

Some top South Africa cricketers, Quinton de Kcock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Luni Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have already been lured by cash-rich Indian Premier League and as such they would not be available for the third ODI as well as for the four-match T20 series.

“South Africa have the backup strength and always proved a tough opposition to beat at home.”

The One-Day captain added that our performance on the given day would be of utmost importance.

“It all depends on how you adjust time and perform on the given day. The toss holds importance and so is the performance by each player. We have many options but ultimately would go for the best available combination at the end.”

Regarding his personal performance and chances of converting himself as a big-hitter like Rohit Sharma, Babar said he would continue to pursue his natural game.

“I am a different type of batsman and always tried to pursue my natural game rather emulating any player.”