Missing key players not a worry for Boucher

ISLAMABAD: South Africa head coach Mark Boucher Thursday looked more interested in the positives of missing some key players for the last ODI and four-match T20 series against Pakistan.

In a virtual media talk from South Africa — a day ahead of the start of the series against Pakistan, Boucher said that since T20 World Cup would be played in India, these players would get richer in experience by playing against some of the best cricketers turning up around the world.

“They are not going on holidays but are joining the IPL following the second ODI against Pakistan is an outcome of a deal between South Africa and Indian board where it was ensured those selected for the IPL would be available in time for the event. We have this thing in mind long back and as such have prepared to fill in the vacuum. Though it is not ideal for us for the T20 series, yet it is also an opportunity for others to perform and give us an opportunity to see their progress.”

Boucher praised Mohamad Rizwan and Babar Azam from Pakistan’s side.

“Both played brilliant cricket against us in recent series. There are some dangerous players in Pakistan side but we are not worried about that. We are focusing on our positives and strong points. If we succeed in playing our best brand of cricket, we would get the required results.”

He predicted that playing at this point of the year in South Africa had been tricky. “It is an off-season. The weather is changing and we may see different surfaces. Though these pitches look good, these would be slow. Because of Covid-19, there is hardly any cricket played on these surfaces.”

Regarding the new South Africa captain in Tempa Bavuma, Boucher said he should be given time to show his talent as a leader.

“The series against Pakistan would be his first. He should be given the opportunity to get the required confidence as a leader.”