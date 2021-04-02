Football’s anti-racism fight still ‘in a dark place’: Jerome

LONDON: Cameron Jerome believes sport remains in a dark place and football has failed to tackle racism since players started taking a knee.

The MK Dons striker has stopped kneeling as he feels the message has been lost given the continued racial abuse of players.

Scotland became the latest team to remain standing ahead of their 2-2 draw with Austria last week after the alleged racial abuse suffered by Rangers’ Glen Kamara against Slavia Prague. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Fred, Romaine Sawyers and Jude Bellingham are just a few who have been abused on social media this year and Jerome struggles to see progress being made.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s no accountability for social media platforms and until there is you’re still stuck in a dark place in terms of racism and discrimination.

“It’s become so rife on social media it’s hand-in-hand and it’s too easy to get at players. It was great when we came back after the restart, the message was strong, but the powers in football have not built on it or made any progress. The message (of taking a knee) isn’t powerful enough.

“Not enough action has been done by the people in charge. The campaigns they do are little and often but they are meaningless until proper action is taken against supporters who abuse players and people on social media – not just racially but discrimination in any form.

“Until something is done, rules put in place by the governing bodies, then in sport – not just football – things won’t change.”

Like many, Jerome has his own stories. In 2014-15 when playing for Norwich, a charge of racial abuse against Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci was found “not proven” by an Independent Regulatory Commission – though the same commission commended Jerome as a “truthful witness who honestly believed that he had been racially abused”.

But he is heartened ex-Brighton striker Maheta Molango will become the Professional Footballers’ Association’s new chief executive, giving hope to other former players from different backgrounds.