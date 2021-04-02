Before coming into power, Imran Khan promised to build affordable houses for people. Now, he has recently inaugurated the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Applicants will receive loans at a low interest rate of between five and seven percent so that they can easily pay off the loan through five-year-long monthly instalments – after which the rate of interest will increase. However, there are many challenges that the PTI must look into to make this project a success. Undoubtedly, the housing project will have a huge impact on the country’s construction sector. It is hoped that this scheme will help people make their dreams of owning a house come true.

Liza Wasique

Islamabad