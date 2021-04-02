The HEC case

This refers to the article ‘The Fiasco at the HEC’ (March 30). The writer has presented a forthright, well-reasoned and lucid comment on the inexcusable termination of Dr Tariq Banuri. He has also beautifully talked about the resilience of ‘The Resistance’. That term, previously so rightly associated with defiance of oppression and injustice, is, in this context, applicable to the rejection of reform and accountability, virtually opposite to the connotations of its original use. Such are the wonders of time and words and actions. As one who empathises with the positive aspects of the PTI but is increasingly dismayed by its bizarre missteps, I record my solidarity with Dr Banuri – a colleague of long standing in shared association with the SDPI, the SPO and the IUCN – and hope the legal process will ensure redress and reassertion of the correct direction for the HEC.

Senator (r) Javed Jabbar

Karachi