‘Pyongyang facing severe shortages after Covid curbs’

MOSCOW: Russia’s embassy in Pyongyang said on Thursday that conditions in North Korea’s capital had become exceptionally difficult after drastic measures were imposed to combat the coronavirus.

The hermetic totalitarian state, which has yet to confirm a single case of the coronavirus, has closed its borders, locked down entire cities and taken a range of other steps to try to prevent an outbreak.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Russian embassy said foreign diplomatic personnel were abandoning Pyongyang, with fewer than 300 foreigners remaining in the city.

“Not everyone, far from it, can endure restrictions that are unprecedented in their severity, the most acute shortage of essential goods, including medicine, and the inability to solve health problems,” it said.

The UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in North Korea last month warned that anti-coronavirus measures had caused “severe economic hardship” in a country already fraught with food insecurity.