Eight of a family die in Punjab car accident

BUREWALA: Eight members of a family, including three women and three children, were killed after their car collided head on with a truck on Luddan road, here on Thursday.

The car was travelling from Luddan to Lahore when it collided with a truck coming from opposite direction and entangled beneath the truck, as a result all the eight family members died on the spot.

Rescuers had to cut the body of the car to retrieve the bodies. A woman had her eight-month old baby in her lap when her body was retrieved. The dead also included a couple and their three children.

The bodies were later shifted to THQ Hospital, Burewala. Assistant Commissioner Omar Farooq said the accident seemed to have occurred due to high speed, however, police were investigating the matter.