PML-N wants re-polling in Daska’s 109 polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) requested the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow re-polling in at least 109 controversial polling stations of NA-75 Daska if not the entire constituency.

The request came during the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi seeking reversal of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) February 25 decision to hold fresh election in the Sialkot’s constituency.

The electoral body had ordered re-polling in the entire constituency after violence marred the by-election, leaving two people dead and several injured in firing incidents. The PML-N and the PTI had blamed each other for the clashes.

Even someone getting slapped is enough for a re-polling in a constituency, said Barrister Salman Akram Raja, while arguing the PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar’s case before a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. He said election was influenced when even a single person was subjected to torture.

Justice Bandial asked the lawyer that he had half-an-hour to complete his arguments, and remarked: “You are responsible for not completing your arguments during the last hearing.” The judge said the court would hear PTI candidate Malhi and the ECP next.

Raja said chaos had ensued at around 40 or 76 polling stations, adding the perception was that clashes were taking place in the entire constituency.

The judge told Raja to present his argument over the missing presiding officers’ matter so that the court could ask the PTI candidate to reply to it. Raja told the court in the rural areas of the constituency, the voter turnout was 52 per cent as against 35 per cent in urban areas due to violence. The ECP said hindrances were created in the voting process according to a plan, said Raja. The ECP did not mention any plan in its order, remarked Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

Justice Bandial said the ECP did not have the mobile phone records of the 20 missing presiding officers wondering how that could be obtained.

The ECP is a constitutional institution that conducted its own investigation, said Raja. Its decision would help thwart any similar attempts in future. He requested the court to accept the ECP’s decision to hold re-polling in the entire constituency.

Raja argued the civil administration’s lack of cooperation benefited the PTI candidate. He said presiding officers in Daska were kidnapped which was a serious matter. Limit your arguments to the missing 20 presiding officers, remarked Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. If the ECP ordered re-polling in the controversial polling stations even that would have been appropriate, said the PML-N candidate’s lawyer. Raja said if re-polling could not be held in the entire constituency then it should be held across 109 polling stations where the voting process had been marred. “Our request however remains that polling should be conducted again throughout the constituency,” he said. The PML-N candidate’s lawyer completed his arguments after which the court adjourned proceedings till Friday (today).

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had suspended the ECP’s order to hold re-polling in the constituency on April 10.