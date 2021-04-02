Six KP CM staffers test positive as daily cases near 5,000

Ag Agencies

PESHAWAR: Six staffers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister’s House and office tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday as the country recorded nearly 5,000 more infections amid the third wave of the epidemic.

According to a CM Office statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan limited his routine activities after the employees were confirmed to have the virus. All employees were subsequently ordered to get tested and a complete ban was imposed on casual visits of people to the CM Secretariat.

The Chief Minister also limited his face-to-face meetings with elected representatives and decided to chair such meetings through video link. It was further decided that strict implementation of Covid precautions would be maintained in unavoidable meetings at the CM House. The development came as the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed 4,974 people testing Covid-positive, raising active infections to 53,127, while 98 people died in the 24 hours leading to Thursday. Most of the fatalities occurred in Punjab, 64, followed by KP, 21.

At least 419 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan, more than two-thirds of which were in use in Multan and Lahore (both 67 per cent), while Islamabad’s occupancy rate was 64 per cent and Gujranwala’s 60 per cent.

The oxygen beds situation was particularly precarious in Swat, with 100 per cent of its beds full, followed by Gujranwala 85 per cent, Peshawar 84 per cent and Gujrat 74 per cent. A total of 672,931 cases have been detected so far, while the death toll is 14,530.

Meanwhile, the crackdown on SOP violations continued in Lahore, as authorities sealed 33 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs78,000 in fines over violations.