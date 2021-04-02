close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 2, 2021

IGP pins badges to newly promoted SSP

Islamabad

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Thursday pinned the badges of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rank to Ata-ur-Rehman.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here to pin the badges. It was attended by DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG Security Waqaruddin Syed, DIG Headquarters Kamran Adil, SSPs, AIGs and other police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP congratulated the officer over his promotion in the next scale and hoped that he would continue with his dedication and devotion to serve the department. He regarded the newly promoted SSP as a professional, honest and professional police officer. He hoped for his good performance in future.

