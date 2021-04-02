‘Salam Sanitation Day’ held

Rawalpindi : Sanitary workers are like our front-line soldiers who carry out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood Thursday.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they are diligently carrying out their responsibilities for our convenience and help," he expressed while talking to the sanitary workers at a simple and brief ceremony in connection with ‘Salam Sanitation Day’ at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) here.

The commissioner personally visited all the sanitary workers on their seats and encouraged them and presented them with roses and boxes of sweets. He said sanitation arrangements in Rawalpindi have improved significantly and are much better than other major cities and all this could not be possible without the efforts of sanitary workers.