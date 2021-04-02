Twin cities register new record for highest number of patients

Rawalpindi : Another record has been set for the highest number of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 cases reported in a day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district since the disease hit Pakistan as in the last 24 hours, as many as 986 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking the tally to 75,424.

The severity of COVID-19 outbreak in the twin cities can be gauged from the fact that the number of patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district are more than double the number of cases reported from Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK combined. To date, a total of 37,414 patients have been tested positive from GB, AJK, and Balochistan with 666 deaths caused by the virus.

On the other hand, 743 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 572 lives from the federal capital.

The number of patients being reported from the twin cities has been registering a sharp increase for the last two weeks as it happened for the first time in the history of COVID-19 outbreak on March 20 this year that over 900 patients were tested positive from the region in a single day while in the last 12 days, the number crossed the figure of 900 for the fifth time on Thursday. The number of active cases of the disease from the region is also on a tremendous increase and according to the dashboard on Thursday, out of 53127 active cases from all across Pakistan, as many as 12,423 are from the twin cities that is around 23.4 per cent of all active cases from the country.

According to details, the virus claimed four more lives from the federal capital while confirmation of 724 new cases from ICT in the last 24 hours took the tally to 58,557. To date, a total of 47,584 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease got to 10,401 after the addition of 594 active cases on Thursday.

On the other hand, as many as two patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another 262 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 16,867 of which 14,102 have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 2,022 on Thursday of which 135 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,887.