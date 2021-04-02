Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee reversed gains to end lower in the interbank market on Thursday due to an increased demand for the dollars from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 153.30 against the dollar, 0.35 percent weaker than Wednesday’s closing of 152.76.

In the open market, the rupee also lost ground. It ended at 153.80 against the greenback, compared with 153.20 in the previous session.

“The rupee had been appreciating for the last two weeks, but today we saw demand for the greenback in the market. Importers buying dollars for their payments weighed on the domestic currency,” a foreign exchange dealer with a bank said. The local unit has snapped a weeklong rally, owing to the payment pressure. Some traders said the rupee capped the previous gains due to the suspected intervention by the central bank to prevent a rally in the currency.