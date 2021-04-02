To import or not to import cotton yarn

LAHORE: The government's veto to the proposal of importing cotton and cotton yarn from India, the nearest of the biggest exporters, came as an upset given the acute shortage of inputs faced by the value-added textiles in Pakistan.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday backed lifting a two-year trade ban with India. The approval to import cotton/yarn gave rise to a sharp rift in the textile value chain.

The spinners had opposed the idea of yarn import while the value-added sector championed it for being a cheaper access to their basic raw material.

The proposal was shot down by the Cabinet that met under the chair of PM Imran Khan on Thursday for reasons known better to its members.

A look at our competitive economies reveals that barring India and China, all other regional competitors import cotton for their spinning industry along with free import of yarn. In Pakistan we consider yarn as the manufactured product that it actually is. But at the same time yarn is the basic raw material of the value chain from weavers to apparel producers. Countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam that do not produce cotton compete with imported yarn comfortably. The import of yarn gives the value-added sectors the advantage of procuring their basic raw material from the cheapest source be it domestic or foreign.

They exploit this advantage by producing value-added products at most competitive rates. Moreover their domestic spinning industries attain high efficiencies to compete with imported yarn. Textile exports of both Vietnam and Bangladesh are 2.5 times higher than Pakistan. An interesting point in this regard is that Vietnam also exports yarn to Pakistan.

At the start of this century our basic textile sector was the most efficient in the world. Till 2008 we were exporting yarn in large quantities to China, India and Bangladesh. The yarn import was duty-free and the spinners had no issue with it. We need some soul-searching why we are afraid of yarn imports now. Pakistani cotton yarn fetched a higher price in global textile markets than Indian or Chinese yarn. The competing economies at that time realised they would have to upgrade their technologies to compete with efficient Pakistani spinners. They went for an upgrade and made it a regular feature of their business strategy. Pakistani spinners became complacent and continued banking on the technology they acquired during 2002-2008.

Inefficient spinning sector then started demanding the government to impose duty on import of all types of yarn as even cotton yarn had started creeping into our domestic market in large quantities. The duty on yarns was imposed and in some years even additional regulatory duty was imposed that effectively curtailed the import of yarn.

The spinners started passing on their inefficiencies to the value-added sectors of textile as they kept yarn prices a shade below the cost of imported yarn. The textile exports stagnated for Pakistan while the textile global market continued to expand. Now our spinners are not in a position to compete with imported yarn on an even basis.

One cannot blame the businessmen for not going for a technical upgrade when each government facilitated them in surviving through different concessions and subsidies. They however never realised a day will come when concessions would not be enough to cover inefficiencies. That day has finally arrived.

The planners also continued to ignore the fact that by facilitating the lowest value-added sector of the textile value chain they are suppressing the potential of higher value-added sectors of textile. Concessions were against the principles of open market economy as they ensure the survival of the concession beneficiaries instead of the fittest.

The myth that textile value chain will cave in if basic textiles crumbles is not based on reality. Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, and to some extent Bangladesh are regularly taking their textile exports to new heights despite having no or small spinning facilities.

In their single-handed approach to protect spinners the planners deprived the apparel sector of various types of quality blended yarns that are not produced in Pakistan. This is the reason we are not in high fashion garmenting.

The spinners despite being highly influential in the corridors of power were also denied level playing field in manmade fibres as high protective duty was imposed on its import to protect domestic manufacturers of manmade fibres. That protection continues even 20 years after since it was first imposed though itss level has reduced.

When you protect the producers of basic raw materials you ensure reduction in the competitiveness of the exporting sector. Cotton and manmade fibres are basic raw materials of the spinning industry that should be free from any government duties. Similarly yarn is the basic raw material of value-added weaving, towel, bed wear, and apparel sector and should be made available at globally competitive rates to the textile value chain.

The spinners are rightly protesting the permission to allow yarn made from manmade fibre at zero duty, because the state has imposed high duty on the import of polyester and other manmade fibres. In this case the duty of any yarn should remain zero but duty on manmade fibres should be completely withdrawn.

Let our 20 years old industry compete with imported fibres or pack up. Pakistan and its economy would be the winner as millions of jobs would be created if textile value chain gets its basic raw materials at globally competitive rates.