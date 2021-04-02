Learning losses

After the closure of more than seven months, education institutions were reopened for less than two months. The arrival of the third wave in the country led to school closures once again. Even though schools are conducting online classes, they are not enough. Many students, especially those who are in colleges or universities, are finding it difficult to understand complex topics. They also don’t have any experience of practical work and are heavily reliant on theory. The effects of the lockdown that was imposed in March 2020 are still quite visible. Many people are still restricted to their homes and have no life outside of their homes. And while it may be necessary to stay home, no exposure to the outside world can have a negative impact on a person’s mental and physical health. The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at a fast pace. The only way to deal with the present situation is to follow the SOPs introduced by the government.

Akeel Ahmed Wasaan

Sukkur