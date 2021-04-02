Hefty bills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There has been a huge increase in electricity bills. We’re worried that in summer, these bills will be even higher. How will we afford to pay them?
The authorities need to do something about this issue. Rising inflation has already caused so many problems. A majority of people are unable to deal with these never-ending financial crises.
Iqbal Malik
Karachi