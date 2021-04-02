close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Hefty bills

Newspost

 
April 2, 2021

There has been a huge increase in electricity bills. We’re worried that in summer, these bills will be even higher. How will we afford to pay them?

The authorities need to do something about this issue. Rising inflation has already caused so many problems. A majority of people are unable to deal with these never-ending financial crises.

Iqbal Malik

Karachi

