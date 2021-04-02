close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 2, 2021

Before coming into power, Imran Khan promised to build affordable houses for people. Now, he has recently inaugurated the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Applicants will receive loans at a low interest rate of between five and seven percent so that they can easily pay off the loan through five-year-long monthly instalments – after which the rate of interest will increase.

However, there are many challenges that the PTI must look into to make this project a success. Undoubtedly, the housing project will have a huge impact on the country’s construction sector. It is hoped that this scheme will help people make their dreams of owning a house come true.

Liza Wasique

Islamabad

