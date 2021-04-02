close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
AFP
April 2, 2021

Two children dropped over US-Mexico border wall

World

AFP
April 2, 2021

WASHINGTON: Two small Ecuadoran girls, three and five years old, were hoisted over and dropped from the top of a 14-foot wall marking the US-Mexican border in the middle of the night before being picked up by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, the agency said on Wednesday. "On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilizing camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high (four-meter-high) border barrier," CBP said in a statement.

