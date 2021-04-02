Italian ‘spy for Russia’ had money problems, wife says

ROME: The Italian navy captain arrested this week in Rome for selling confidential documents to a Russian official was "desperate" for money, his wife said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

The arrest of Walter Biot, 56, late on Tuesday in a parking lot, unleashed a diplomatic scuffle between Italy and Russia. Italy swiftly expelled two Russian officials on Wednesday while Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Razov to lodge a formal protest.

"He’s not stupid, he’s not irresponsible. It’s just that he was desperate," Biot’s wife, Claudia Carbonara, told La Corriere della Sera daily. "Desperate for our future and that of the children." Biot’s salary of 3,000 euros a month ($3,500) was insufficient to support his family of four children -- one of them with a serious handicap -- and four dogs, Carbonara told the paper.

A 1,200-euro mortgage, school costs and activity fees for the children all pushed the navy veteran of 30 years to hand over secret documents to the Russian in exchange for 5,000 euros, she said. "Because of Covid we’ve become impoverished," said Carbonara, a sex therapist, adding that her husband had not discussed with her beforehand what he planned to do.