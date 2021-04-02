Black adviser to UK leader quits

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior black adviser has quit, Downing Street said on Thursday, a day after a government-commissioned report provoked outrage by saying that structural racism does not exist in Britain. Samuel Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street and said Johnson’s Conservative Party was pursuing "a politics steeped in division", the BBC reported at the time.