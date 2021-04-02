close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 2, 2021

16 Tevta employees promoted

Lahore

April 2, 2021

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has notified the promotion of 18 employees from Pay Scale (PS) 14 to 16. According to a press release, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that ever since he took charge more than 700 employees had been promoted and added all these promotions were made purely on merit. He said that the establishment of HR Council was part of Tevta’s efforts to follow international standards. He said that the council would be independent and would make changes to promotion policy after reviewing it.

